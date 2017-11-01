Police searching for woman who stole purse from 9-year-old - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police searching for woman who stole purse from 9-year-old

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are looking for a woman who they suspect stole a purse from a 9-year-old at a Toledo bank.

Police say the woman took the purse from a 9-year-old girl at the Fifth Third Bank downtown. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

