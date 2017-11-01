Maumee varsity boys soccer coach dies at home

Maumee High School announced that boys soccer coach Doug Everhart has died.

The school says Everhart passed away at his home Tuesday night.

It is with heavy hearts that Maumee High School can confirm that the boys varsity soccer coach Doug Everhart has passed away. Coach Everhart was a Maumee High School coach for nearly two decades and has been very involved with Maumee's community youth soccer program. Players, students and staff have been notified and counselors are available for students.

Everhart was involved with soccer for many years. Aside from being the varsity coach, he ran the youth leagues in Maumee and coached travel soccer.

The cause of death has not been released.

