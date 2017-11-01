Home destroyed, pets missing as multiple fire crews fight Wood Co. house fire

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at a home on County Road 1 and State Route 65 around 4:30 a.m.

Crews say they were originally dispatched to another home that was not on fire and saw smoke coming from this home from a mile away.

Crews were told the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene.

The roof of the home collapsed when they got to the scene.

No one was inside the home as the homeowner was at work at the time of the fire.

Crews say the house in a complete loss and two pets are unaccounted for.

Both Grand Rapids and McClure fire departments were on the scene.

They believe the fire started in the kitchen and is not being considered suspicious.

The Red Cross is assisting.

