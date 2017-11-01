Toledo City Council approved $3 million for city pools, parks and road

Toledo City Council approved more than $3 million for city pools, parks and road.

The money was approved 11 to 1. Councilman Peter Ujvagi was the only no. He wanted it to be a broader project, but many council members are said this can't wait any longer.

Some of these projects are 10 years in the making.

Both Willys and Navarre Pools will get a makeover.

If it wasn't for this money, councilwoman Lindsay Webb said there is no question those pools wouldn't open next summer.

Friendship, Wilson, and Bowman parks will get improvements along with seven road projects and redoing the walkway by the Docks.

Last week when they discussed this money, some council members were hesitant with the budget coming out next month.

Ujvagi said wants it to be clear, he wasn't voting against neighborhoods. He is voting against the way city council is spending this money so quickly instead of looking at the bigger picture.

"The reality is that for so many years parks have been the last area to get funded and we need to do something about that but it is city council's responsibility ultimately to set the budget and this just looks like we kind of pulled it out quickly instead of looking at the overall needs we are going to have to look at with the 2018 budget," said Ujvagi

The projects are expected to start early next year.

