Toledoans confused on Issue 2

Anyone confused about Issue 2 in Toledo should know that they are not alone.

"I know a lot of drug companies, but I know nothing about Issue 2, I know there is a lot of hooplah about it," said Cory Vanetten, an unsure voter.

"Anybody I've talked to, they're confused, they don't really know who to believe and which way to go on it yet," added Gary Taub, another unsure voter.

"At base, it's really simple. It allows the state to purchase drugs at the same price that the VA purchases drugs," Derek Barnett said. He is campaigning for Issue 2.

This doesn't necessarily mean prescription drug prices will go down. It brings the price down for the state.

Mercy College students and staff heard from those both for and against Issue 2 on Tuesday.

One of the main concerns is about the costs that could come from the court room.

"Allows the petitioners to intervene in legal cases should it pass and the taxpayers have to pay their legal bills and that's totally unprecedented," said Jim Ruvolo. He is campaigning against Issue 2.

This would happen if the Attorney General does not defend Issue 2.

"The good news is Mike DeWine has said he will defend it, he's on record, the two people who are running to replace him have said that they would defend it if they are elected so it's a non issue," said Barnett. "We don't have any leverage at this point to bring the drug companies to the table and so if we vote yes we at least can bring them to the table to say we're moving in this direction, and we believe other states will follow. We don't have any leverage at this point to bring the drug companies to the table and so if we vote yes we at least can bring them to the table to say we're moving in this direction, and we believe other states will follow."

"Ohioans need access to affordable drugs, issue 2 is not the answer, matter of fact, it will make the issue worse, not better," said Ruvolo

Voters have less than seven days to decide.

