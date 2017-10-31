Man allegedly stabs woman after dog barks at him

Michigan Police are searching for a man who is accused of stabbing a woman.

The stabbing happened on October 22, at the Charlotte Arms apartments in Frenchtown Township.

The woman said that after her dog barked at a man, he shoved her against a dumpster and stabbed her in the stomach. He then took off.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is doing okay.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Michigan State Police.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.