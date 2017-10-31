One woman is dead after car crash in Defiance

One woman is dead as a result of a car crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in Defiance.

Reuben Torres and his passenger Debra Torres , were traveling on south Clinton Street when it went left of center and was hit by van driven by Raymond Gentile.

Torres' car rolled over to it's resulting in both Debra and Reuben having to be extricated from the car.

Debra was taken to the Defiance Regional Medical Center and Reuben was transported to the Toledo Hospital.

Debra later died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

