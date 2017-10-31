New group in Fostoria hopes to educate community on heroin epidemic

A new group called H.O.P.E. for Fostoria has formed to try and fight the heroin epidemic at a local level.

After the Fostoria Kiwanis Club held a forum on the heroin epidemic and realized there was a larger issue than what they could handle, they contact the local United Way.

Since then, the two organizations have teamed up with 11 other groups to form H.O.P.E for Fostoria, Heroin/Opioid Prevention and Education.

Now H.O.P.E is ready to begin contacting officials in the city and local schools to start developing a program.

The goal is to host speakers and presenters on the varying categories of the epidemic like prescription drugs, signs of addiction and prevention.

They will work with the Mental Health Services Board to connect those in need of assistance to service. Organizers hope the local engagement can make an impact on this national problem.

"We started meeting earlier this year and had a lot of really good, productive meetings. And we're getting excited to get out there and really do what we intended to do and that's reach the community in a positive way," said Julie Reinhart, spokesperson for the United Way of Fostoria.

H.O.P.E. in Fostoria's first public meeting will be held on Wednesday January 24 at Fostoria City Schools.