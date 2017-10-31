High school students can earn college credit through Tiffin University/Tiffin City Schools partnership

A new program will allow Tiffin high schoolers to take college courses while still in high school.

The Graduate Pathways to Success program allows Tiffin high school students to enroll in courses for targeted careers. The program will have multiple entry points, so any student can enter the program at any point while in high school.

"A true partnership between Tiffin Columbian High School and Tiffin University on clear pathways for students from the time they are in high school through the time that they could potentially matriculate here, even to the point of graduation with us," said Tiffin University president Dr. Lillian Schumacher.

The students will be able to accrue 36 to 48 college credits before graduating high school. The career fields are I.T, Cyber Security, and Supply Chain Management.

"And it just happens that our partner in Tiffin University offers all three of those, which will give our students just an incredible opportunity for in demand, high quality fields," said Tiffin City Schools superintendent Gary Barber.

The high school students can enroll online at Tiffin university as College Credit plus students.

The program is estimated to save students $28,000 to $36,000 in tuition costs. And Tiffin University will also be paying for books for the students as well.

"So they get to have all of the amenities of our tutoring center, the library, coming to athletic events; they really get to see what it's like to be a college student while they're in high school." said vice president of Enrollment Management Dr. Amy Wood.

Tiffin University will hold a meeting for 8th graders and parents on December 4.

Anyone interested is encouraged to send an email to Amy Wood at woodar@tiffin.edu for more information.

