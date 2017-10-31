TPD to patrol neighborhoods closely for Halloween

TPD officers working second shift received strict instructions to patrol as much as possible in neighborhoods Tuesday.

Officers in the police department's community service will join TPD as well to provide an extra eyes watching for kids trick-or treating

Halloween is one of the biggest night for kids filled with excitement for all of the free candy and creative costumes. And with that excitement, police know it's easy for kids to not always think about what they are doing. That is why extra officers will be patrolling area neighborhoods.

Halloween is typically not a night of crime, so when officers are not responding to calls they will be assigned to a specific.

"There will be extra patrols tonight the officers are going to be instructed to go out and be in those neighborhoods where we see a lot of kids and Halloween activity trying to keep it as safe as possible a little bit of police presence will hopefully slow people down and keep kids safe," said Captain Joe Heffernan.

Officers want kids to remember to never go inside anyone's home and to also have their candy checked.

Officers will also be watching out for kids out on the roads and drivers possibly driving too fast.

Police also say they can't do it alone.

They want parents to have a talk with kids and remind them to only cross at cross walks and make sure their costumes are visible and lit up with glow sticks or lights so drivers can see them.

