St. Pius X Catholic School celebrates Halloween

Students at St. Pius X Catholic School in west Toledo participated in a Halloween Parade, Tuesday afternoon.

And of course, they were in their Halloween costume as they walked around a neighborhood. There was no shortage of super heroes this year.

WTOL 11 spoke with some of students as they told us what their favorite part of the holiday was.

"My favorite part about Halloween is probably going trick-or-treating and spending time with my family, " said a student who dressed up as a Jelly Bean bag.

The most popular thing to be dressed up as at the school was a super hero.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.