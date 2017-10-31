Toledo mayoral candidate says opponent doesn't act fast enough

In the last days leading up to the election, Toledo Mayoral Candidate Wade Kapszukiewicz took a jab at his opponent.

During a news conference in front of Calvary Bible Assembly Church in east Toledo, which collapsed earlier this month, the candidate said Mayor Paula Hicks Hudson could have acted sooner because a number of complaints were made to the city about the condition of the building.

WTOL 11 also brought attention to citizens' concern in May with a Call 11 for Action report.

"It's our city government that can't fill potholes fix roads, or keep our citizens safe or balance the budget," Kapszukiewicz said. "In cases like this, can't respond to warning that citizens have made over two years."

WTOL reached out to Mayor Paula Hicks Hudson's campaign.

A spokesman says the church was a privately owned building in which the city needed to study to see if there were any contaminants in the structure, like asbestos. There was a demolition date set for October, but a storm badly the damaged the building first.

The Hicks Hudson campaign said, "Wade doesn't get that there are processes that need to be followed, he just doesn't understand how City Government works."

