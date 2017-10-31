Wood Co. Sheriff's Office searching for registered sex offender - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

The Wood County Sheriff's Office is looking for a registered sex offender.

Scott Honsberger is wanted out of Wood County Common Pleas Court.

Honsberger is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Wood County Sheriff's Office at 419-354-9001.

