FEMA: Disaster relief now costing $200 million each day - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

FEMA: Disaster relief now costing $200 million each day

By MICHAEL BIESECKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says the U.S. is spending more than $200 million each day on the response to three major hurricanes and huge wildfires.

FEMA Administrator Brock Long told a Senate oversight committee Tuesday the challenge presented by hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria is unprecedented in the history of his agency. He also noted costs from the recent wild fires in California, which Long called the worst devastation he has ever seen.

Long thanked the legislators for the $52 billion in emergency relief allocated so far, but said recovering from the recent spate of disasters will be tremendously expensive.

Long said he also needs additional legal authority from Congress to build the power grid in Puerto Rico back better than it was before.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Anger, frustration at wake for unarmed man killed by police

    Anger, frustration at wake for unarmed man killed by police

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 06:20:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-03-29 02:23:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). Demonstrators gather outside the entrance to the Sacramento City Council chambers to protest the shooting death of Stephon Clark by Sacramento police, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, w...

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

    Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.

    More >>

  • Official: Indicted Maryland lawmaker submits resignation

    Official: Indicted Maryland lawmaker submits resignation

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:13 PM EDT2018-03-29 01:13:44 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-03-29 02:23:12 GMT
    A spokesman for Maryland's Senate president says a state senator facing federal bribery and obstruction of justice charges is resigning.More >>
    A spokesman for Maryland's Senate president says a state senator facing federal bribery and obstruction of justice charges is resigning.More >>

  • Authorities: Mom tried to shift blame for deaths of children

    Authorities: Mom tried to shift blame for deaths of children

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:00 AM EDT2018-03-28 14:00:40 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 10:21 PM EDT2018-03-29 02:21:41 GMT
    (Pinal County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Pinal County Sheriff's office shows Brittany Velasquez. Authorities said Tuesday, March 27, 2018, that Velasquez has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after her ...(Pinal County Sheriff's Office via AP). This undated photo provided by the Pinal County Sheriff's office shows Brittany Velasquez. Authorities said Tuesday, March 27, 2018, that Velasquez has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after her ...
    Police say they alerted Arizona child protection officials about a 20-year-old mother now being held on suspicion of killing her toddler son and infant daughter, but state authorities report they never found...More >>
    Police say they alerted Arizona child protection officials about a 20-year-old mother now being held on suspicion of killing her toddler son and infant daughter, but state authorities report they never found evidence of neglect or abuse.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly