Police searching for man who broke into home, stole jar of marijuana

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Police are searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated burglary in Wood County on Monday. 

The burglary occurred on in Bradner located in Montgomery Township around midnight. 

Police say Chase Strader shot a gun into a home before forcing his way inside. 

Once inside the home. police say Strader stole a glass mason jar with marijuana inside.

Police say the man then fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV. 

The Bowling Green Municipal Court has issued a warrant for Strader's arrest. His current whereabouts are unknown

Anyone with information should call Wood County Crime Stoppers at 419-352-0077.

