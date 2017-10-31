Rogers High School donates water to hurricane survivors

With thousands of people in Puerto Rico still in dire need of basic necessities, Toledo high school students stepped up to pay it forward.

Football players at Rogers High School helped unload one hundred cases of water Tuesday morning for survivors of the storm.

The school collected the water at football games over the season. With the season now over, the school will give the water to Impact with Hope. Impact with Hope will then ship it to Puerto Rico.

"Water was definitely one of the things that they needed," parent Albert Earl said. "So we wanted to put together this drive to get some water down there to the citizens because we are aware at this time there's still 75 percent of that country's power is out. And they don't have access to clean water."

Impact with Hope is still taking donations for hurricane victims. To learn how to help, click here.

