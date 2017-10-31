Medical emergency causes crash that kills 1, injures 2

Police were on the scene of a deadly crash in Defiance on Monday.

The crash occurred on the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue around 10:45 a.m.

Police say 63-year-old Ouida Johnson was traveling southbound on Jefferson Avenue when her vehicle went off the road, hitting several objects.

Police say the vehicle then went back on the road and crossed into the northbound lane of Jefferson Avenue, hitting a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Maria Rocha.

Johnson was transported to Defiance Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Rocha and 18-year-old passenger Stephanie Gomez-Ruiz were transported to Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

Crews believe a medical emergency was the cause of the crash.

