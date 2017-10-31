Mike DeWine visits Glass City, discusses initiative to fight opioid epidemic

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine will make a visit to the Glass City Tuesday to highlight Recovery Ohio, his 12-point initiative to fight the opioid epidemic in the state.

His initiative includes passing legislation to give the Ohio governor the power to declare a public health emergency statewide or in specific areas, and creating at least 60 more drug courts statewide.

Attorney General DeWine will be at the Toledo Police Department to speak to law enforcement officials about the need to expand proven drug task force models in Ohio.

DeWine said he is not waiting on the federal government to go after Big Pharma.

He is suing five big pharmaceutical companies, blaming them for starting the crisis and accusing them of flooding Ohio with pills that exceeded medical needs.

"They created this misery. They created this destruction. And I am determined to bring them to justice by demanding that they fund the extensive effort needed to clean up their mess," DeWine said.

DeWine said at least 14 people die every day in Ohio due to drug overdoses, and wants these drug companies to pay the price.

"I am calling upon the drug companies who created this mess to be a part of the solution. We've sued five of them on behalf of the state Ohio. We have asked them to come forward. We've given them 30 days to get serious about discussions of a possible settlement," said DeWine.

The companies have denied any wrongdoing.

DeWine said if the companies do not respond, he plans to take further action to get the money Ohio needs to save lives impacted by the opioid epidemic.

