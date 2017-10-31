Big November Warm Up!

As we move into November, warmer weather comes insight! Day 1 will still hold highs to just below the 50 degree mark, but it won't last long.
The first shot of warmer weather will show up by Thursday with highs in the mid 60s, with scattered showers through the day.
Temperatures take a dip early this weekend, before another warmer blast arrives toward the start of the second week of November!
