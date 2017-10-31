Scary good deals for Halloween

Halloween is here, and candy isn't the only thing you can score this year!

Check out this list of the great deals you can get on this All Hallow's Eve:

Chipotle - Get a $3 burrito, bowl or order of tacos when you show up in a costume from 3 p.m. to close.

Get a free Scary Face pancake from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Baskin Robbins - The ice cream shop is continuing their Celebrate 31 promotion. The shop is offering $1.50 per scoop promotion on the 31st of each month that has 31 days, which includes Halloween.

Applebees - Kids 12 and under eat free from the kids menu.

Sonic - Get a corn dog for $.50 all day on Halloween.

Boston Market - Get $5 off any family meal with this coupon.

Del Taco - Kids wearing a costume get a free kids meal with the purchase of any combo meal.

Check the social media pages of local area restaurants to see if they have any special Halloween deals, too.

Trick-or-treat!

