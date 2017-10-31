Woman loses home in apartment fire

A woman is now without a home after an apartment fire in west Toledo Monday night.

The fire occurred at Shadow Lane Apartments around midnight.

The woman had just gotten a pizza delivered and went to go share with some neighbors when her apartment caught fire minutes later.

The battalion chief said crews quickly put out the fire that had flames coming out of a window and the front door of the apartment.

The chief said the woman's apartment was completely destroyed. No other apartments were damaged.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

The woman will be staying with family.

