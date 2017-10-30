First Federal Bank bringing new branch to Sylvania

First Federal Bank announced that it's bringing a sixth location to the Toledo area in Sylvania Monday afternoon.

“The Toledo area and its suburbs, including Sylvania, have had significant growth momentum and we are proud to be a part of this effort by expanding our existing footprint,” said Joel Jerger, Executive Vice President, Market Area Executive. “Our history of hiring talented leaders in the communities we serve, and building strong relationships with businesses and community members made an additional office in Sylvania a perfect fit for us.”

Half of the 2,5000 square foot building will be occupied by the bank's affiliate company, First Insurance Group and will also create six full-time positions and one part-time.

An innovation center, technology bar, digital display and an ATM will also be featured.

“The needs of our clients are rapidly changing. To continue to be the bank of choice, we understand that the need for smart banking solutions is more important than ever,” said Dirk VanHeyst, Senior Vice President, Senior Commercial Lender. “To exceed the expectations of our clients, we have dedicated teams and resources to deliver innovative products and solutions to help our clients achieve their financial goals”

The new office will be located at 5520 Monroe Street and is expected to open in early 2018.

