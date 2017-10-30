Family organizes event to raise funds for local cancer nonprofit

A local family is giving back to an organization that helped one of their family members through cancer treatment.

In 2004, Dean Vogel Jr. was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

For a year he received assistance from FACT, a local group that reimburses travel expenses and prescription costs for local cancer patients.

After his cancer went into remission, Dean Jr. wanted to give back to FACT and with the help of his family founded, the Harvest of Hope fundraiser. The annual fundraiser has raised $80,000 in 12 years.

Then, Dean Vogel Senior passed away in 2010 after battling cancer for nearly four years.

But that loss has not slowed the family's passion to help those afflicted with cancer.

This year the Vogel family is holding their event at the Meadowbrook Ballroom in Bascom on Sunday Nevember 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Beyond raising money for a good cause, Barb Vogel said the event solidifies community support for those going through their fight with cancer.

"The big plus of all of this is the support and the camaraderie among and between everyone that is i the building that day. The money we raise, that's a bonus," said Barb.

Anyone interested in finding more information on Harvest of Hope or looking to donate directly to FACT can do so here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.