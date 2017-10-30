TAHS to give dog flu vaccinations again at reduced price

The Toledo Area Humane society is on a mission to get as many dogs vaccinated as they can against the flu. Last weekend, the TAHS gave vaccinations at a reduced cost.

Canine Influenza, or the dog flu can be very dangerous to pups and at less than half the cost it is better to be safe than sorry..

Cars were parked in rows in front of TAHS as if there was a concert or tailgate going on.

Nearly 400 first round shots for canine influenza, or the dog flu were given. That includes 137 shots on Friday and 248 on Saturday.

“For these vaccination clinics we've done, people were really appreciative. Nobody complained about the long wait. We were able to provide pizza and water for them, so it kept most people happy. Yeah, it was great, and it was really nice to do it," said Stephen Heaven, President and CEO of the Toledo Area Humane Society.

TAHS will be holding the event one more time Saturday, November 4 at their headquarters in Maumee.

Anyone planning to come should try to arrive early since another big crowd is expected and everyone came for shots before have to come back for a second round in order for the medicine to work.

“We have asked people to come back between two specific dates. So we will just do them on a walk-in basis. So hopefully people won't have to wait. We can get them dealt with as they arrive. Hopefully it will be less time consuming for everybody," said Heaven.



For anyone interested in adopting, TAHS is also getting in a load of new dogs and cats this weekend from an area in Mississippi that is in need.

In the past, accepting younger pets from different areas of the country has helped local pets get adopted because it brings a bigger crowd through the facility.

All dogs who get adopted through the humane society will receive both rounds of the flu vaccine free of charge.

