BG councilman says proposed charter amendment would affect police authority

The Nexus Pipeline continues to be a controversial issue among residents in northwest Ohio.

In Bowling Green, neighbors helped put an amendment to the city charter on the ballot in hopes of stopping the pipeline from passing through the city.

However, City Councilman Bob McOmber says the amendment has a further reach than merely preventing the pipeline. Councilman McOmber says the amendment would take power away from Bowling Green police.

While he says he is against the pipeline, Councilman McOmber says the amendment would not do what residents think it will. He says the among the provisions in the amendment would prevent people from being able to review a voter initiative until it is law.

Another provisions also says police cannot interfere with non violent activity.

"If they wanted to set up a campground on the corner of Main and Wooster and keep traffic from moving on Bowling Green's main two streets in any direction, I think if you would do that, you would expect to get arrested," Councilman McOmber said. "This would say that that is nonviolent activity, and police cannot interfere with that activity."

The city issued a statement regarding the amendment, saying the charter is not for issues.

