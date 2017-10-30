Rep. Kaptur visits Toledo, urges people to sign up for open enrollment

With open enrollment a few days away, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), along with local government and health care officials, joined together Monday to remind people to sign up.

Kaptur stressed the importance of not only having health care, but the importance of health care being affordable.

Kaptur accused the president of "sabotaging" the Affordable Care Act and says she wanted to help educate the public on open enrollment, which begins November 1.

"The number one reason for family bankruptcy, over 60 percent, two-thirds of those who go bankrupt in this county, do so because of health bills."

Open enrollment ends December 15.

Joining Rep. Kaptur Monday were State Representative Michael Sheehy, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken and Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

