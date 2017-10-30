Money Talks News: How to save on furniture

Just as clothes can make the man, furniture can make a home. But there's a problem with nice furniture; it carries a hefty price tag.

But that doesn't mean shoppers have to pay a lot to get a lot. As with most expensive things in life, there are tons of ways to save. There are several different comfortable ways shoppers might save 50 percent or more when shopping for furniture.

Idea number 1: Timing. New inventory comes in around Memorial Day, then again around Veterans Day. That's when inventory clearance sales start, waiting till July 4th or Christmas can save as much as half off.

Idea number two: Online shopping. There are membership sites that offer fine furniture at up to 50 percent off. The clearance section of sites like Overstock.com also frequently feature 50-percent-off deals.

And don't ever buy anything, online or off, without first checking for coupons.

Another idea; consignment stores. Shoppers can actually look at the merchandise and save 50 percent. Maybe even more because sometimes if a shopper can haggle the price down. Some of the older furniture is built better than the furniture that is in stores today.

And then there's Craig's list, freecycle and yard sales, estate sales and auctions. There are websites and apps that can help shoppers find em.

Dressing up the house may require good taste, but it doesn't require big money. For more links and ideas go to Money Talks News website and do a search for "furniture."

