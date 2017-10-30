State of Ohio and Toledo to sue drug manufacturers in state's opioid crisis

Ohio is launching a new 12-point initiative to fight the state's opioid crisis.

The plan includes increased treatment, new tools for law enforcement and expanding prevention.

Attorney General Mike DeWine blames several big pharmaceutical companies for starting the crisis and plans to sue them. He is giving the companies 30 days to start settlements to help pay for the initiative.

"They must be held to account. And I will do everything within my power to make them do that. They created this misery. They created this destruction. And I am determined to bring them to justice, by demanding that they've funded the extensive effort needed to clean up their mess," said DeWine.

DeWine adds that at least 14 people are dying every day from drug overdoses in Ohio.

Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson also announced that the city has filed a lawsuit against drug manufacturers Monday as well.

The Toledo suit is filed in Lucas County common pleas and will be merged with the attorney general's suit that was filed back in May.

"Addiction occurs and 75 percent of the people now gravitate to the street and heroin and become addicted on these prescription pain pills first. We are here to right that wrong," said Scott Kalish with Kalish and Associates.

Other cities that have already joined the lawsuit including Cleveland and Dayton.

