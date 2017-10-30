Defiance College and Susan G. Komen Ohio team up for breast cancer awareness

Defiance College and Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio are partnering together for a program called "Project Pink."

The student-led initiative aims to bring breast cancer awareness to the Defiance College Community and the surround community.

"Project Pink" will host fundraisers and awareness activities throughout the school year.

Some students have personal reasons as to why they are moved to participate in the project.

"Our project advisor Rena is a six year cancer survivor and she's been touched by breast cancer and I have too in my family. I think its just such a good cause and every woman or men can be affected and everyone needs to know the right and education and how to treat themselves," said Marissa Windau, the project manager of "Project Pink."

Defiance College won the largest team award in this year's Race for the Cure for bringing than 70 people to volunteer and participate.

