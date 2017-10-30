OSHP seize more than $130k worth of marijuana

Thousands of dollars worth of drugs are off the streets thanks to the Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Erie County.

A normal traffic stop resulted into troopers seizing 58 pounds of marijuana that was worth more than $135,000.

The two people in the car were 26-year-old James Turner and 24-year-old Pedro Nunez. Both are from California.

Turner and Nunez were taken to Erie County Jail and will both be facing felony drug charges.

