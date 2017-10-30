Harissa Roasted Sausages from Dei Fratelli

Prep time: 15 min. Cook Time: 2 hours. Servings: 5

Ingredients:

1 (26.46 oz.) carton Dei Fratelli Truly™ Rustic Cut Tomatoes

2 Tbsps. Tomato Paste

3 Tbsps. Olive Oil

1 Tbsp. Sweet Paprika

1/4 tsp. Red Pepper Flakes

1 1/2 tsps. Ground Cumin

3 tsps. Ground Coriander

1/2 tsp. Coarse Sea Salt

1/8 tsp. Cayenne Pepper

1 tsp. Garlic, minced

1 tsp. Sugar

1/2 tsp. Chipotle Chile Powder

1 Tbsp. Apple Cider Vinegar

1 Cup Vegetable Stock

5 Polish Sausages, uncooked

Hot Dog or Hoagie Buns

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Place sausages in a medium sized skillet and cook thoroughly over medium heat until browned. Set aside.

3. In a large skillet, warm oil over medium heat.

4. Add tomato paste, olive oil, paprika, red pepper flakes, cumin, coriander, sea salt, cayenne, and garlic. Stir to combine and cook, stirring occasionally until fragrant - about 3 minutes.

5. Add Dei Fratelli Truly ™ Rustic Cut Tomatoes, sugar, chile powder, and apple cider vinegar. Mix well and bring to a simmer. Let cook, stirring occasionally until the mixture starts to thicken - about 5 minutes.

6. Add vegetable stock and mix well.

7. Place browned sausages in a roasting pan and carefully pour harissa mixture over the sausages. Cover and cook for 1 hour.

8. Remove lid and stir. Place pan carefully back into the oven for an additional 40 minutes.

9. Serve in hot dog or hoagie buns.