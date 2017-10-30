Ida Tedesco joined WTOL 11 in April 2017 as a multi-media journalist and evening traffic anchor. She now serves as the morning traffic anchor.

Before her career at WTOL, she dabbled in multiple positions in the Metro Detroit area. Not only did she gain chops working as a Producer for four years, but was a Reporter/Producer for WDIV-TV in Detroit and most recently was in the running for a position at E! as an On-Air Style Contributor.

Ida is a graduate of Madonna University in Livonia, Michigan with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Broadcast Media Arts.

When she isn’t working, she loves baking, just ask her co-workers. She also enjoys shopping and spending time with her family. She’s new to the Toledo area so any suggestions on places to hang on the weekend are appreciated. And yes, she’s been informed the Toledo Zoo is amazing.

Have a story idea? Let’s talk! Send an e-mail to itedesco@WTOL.com.