Police: Man ties girlfriend to chair for 24 hours, beats her wit - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Man ties girlfriend to chair for 24 hours, beats her with hammer

Troy Betcher (Source: TPD) Troy Betcher (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A 40-year-old Toledo man is now behind bars after police say he kidnapped and assaulted his girlfriend over the weekend. 

Troy Betcher allegedly tied the woman to a chair for almost 24 hours, hit her over the head with a hammer and told her that he owned her and he was going to kill her.

Betcher is being charged with kidnapping. 

He is being held in the Lucas County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly