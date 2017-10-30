Shooting at motorcycle club leaves 4 in hospital

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Police say four people are now in the hospital after a shooting at a Toledo motorcycle club on Saturday.

The shooting occurred at The Ninja Motorcycle Club on North Huron around 3 a.m.

Police say when they arrived to the club, they found a blood trail and heard a man inside the club say he was shot. The man also told police the shooting occurred inside the club.

Police secured the club and the witnesses that were still inside. Police say they found shell casings inside and outside of the club.

Four victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police say no suspects have been identified.

