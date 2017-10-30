Shooting at motorcycle club leaves 4 in hospital - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Shooting at motorcycle club leaves 4 in hospital

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police say four people are now in the hospital after a shooting at a Toledo motorcycle club on Saturday.

The shooting occurred at The Ninja Motorcycle Club on North Huron around 3 a.m. 

Police say when they arrived to the club, they found a blood trail and heard a man inside the club say he was shot. The man also told police the shooting occurred inside the club. 

Police secured the club and the witnesses that were still inside. Police say they found shell casings inside and outside of the club. 

Four victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police say no suspects have been identified. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly