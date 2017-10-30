Official: Man sought in tot's death was camping, hitchhiking

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities say they believe a man charged in the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl in Ohio was hitchhiking and camping during two weeks on the run before he was captured in Pennsylvania.

A federal marshal says 37-year-old Joshua Gurto was carrying a knife, maps and a tent when he was apprehended early Friday in the Pittsburgh suburb of Franklin Park. He says investigators concentrated on the area after discovering that a New York resident had given him a ride. That person won't be charged.

Gurto is accused of aggravated murder and rape in the Oct. 7 death of Sereniti JazzLyn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley in Conneaut (KAW'-nee-awt), Ohio, northeast of Cleveland.

Authorities said Colby, who was taken to Allegheny County jail, was expected to be returned to Ohio in several days.

