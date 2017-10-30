Officials believe suspicious house fire was started from inside the home

Crews were on the scene of a suspicious house fire in central Toledo Monday morning.

The fire occurred on the 800 block of Pinewood Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Crews said a family lives in the home, but no one was at home at the time of the fire.

Officials said the woman who lives in the home was at work and her children were at their aunt's house while their mother was working.

The home is split between three siblings along with their six children. They said they are grateful they were not home at the time of the fire and that is because where majority of the damage was on the second floor, where they would have been sleeping.

"I'm really grateful because where the fire started was in my bedroom, and my son's is right above my room and that's where it traveled," said Shytoria Baker, mother and victim of the fire.

The young mother got the call about her house while at work.

Though Barker said she does not have any enemies, there is concern that someone intentionally set the fire while the family was away.

Toledo fire investigators on the case are trying to determine if the fire was in fact an arson. Crews who were at the scene said the home showed signs of forced entry through the front and back doors. They believe the fire was started from inside the home.

While the family waits for answers, Barker has a message for the person responsible.

"You're heartless. You're pretty heartless if you can set a fire and know that six kids stay here. Not only my stuff but there are a lot of kids who stay here so if you can do this you are pretty much heartless," said Barker.

The family is unable to get into the home because it is considered a crime scene.

Anyone with information that could help investigators figure out how this fire started should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111. Tips can remain anonymous.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.