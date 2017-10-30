Local dentist makes Halloween sweet even after trick-or-treating ends

The tooth fairy may have some competition.

Instead of waiting for a tooth to fall out to get some cash, kids can bring their extra Halloween candy to Frankel Dentistry starting November 1.

It may be hard for children to part with the large amount of candy they rake in every Halloween, so Frankel Dentistry is offering $1.00 per pound of candy that they bring in.

This is part of Frankel Dentistry's Halloween Candy Buy Back to raise awareness that too much candy can lead to cavities and unhealthy habits.

"Visiting your dentist twice a year and brushing daily are preventative measures, but doing away with excess sweets all together will really give your teeth a healthy boost," said Dr. Frankel.

This might sound like a plot to get in on trick-or-treating the easy way, but don't worry; it's all for a good cause.

Frankel Dentistry will donate all the candy they buy back to a local group of military parents to be sent to Toledo troops serving overseas.

"This is an opportunity for children to not only learn about monitoring their candy and also about savings as far as financial savings, but you can go beyond this holiday and beyond the costumes and the fun and think about our community and troops overseas," said Pamela Weitzel, dental concierge at Frankel Dentistry.

The dentist's office was able to donate more than a ton of candy to the troops last year, and hopes to beat that goal this year.

"It allows parents to learn how to monitor children in how to intake candy. Some parents will actually make it a game, and they ask them to pick out their favorite candy that they want to eat after dinner and choose they candy they would like to give to others," said Weitzel.

Trick-or-treaters can bring their unwrapped Halloween candy to Frankel Dentistry's Talmadge Road and Keystone Drive locations from November 1 to November 7 to make some cash and help the men and women overseas have a happy Halloween.

Visit their website for business hours.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.