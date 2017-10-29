Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: October 29, 2017

Nine days. That's it. Toledo is now nine days away from electing Toledo's mayor.

The dynamics are fascinating. A highly-respected democratic office holder challenging a highly-respected incumbent democrat. We put the two of them together this week for a televised debate.

Viviana Hurtado Ph.D joins Jerry as they take a look back at the face-off between Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and her challenger, Lucas County treasurer Wade Kapszukiewicz.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo. Catch up on old episodes here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.