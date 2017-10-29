Car crashes into light pole in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Car crashes into light pole in west Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A light pole is knocked over after a driver crashed into it overnight. 

The crash happened on Sylvania  Avenue between Matlack and Hearthstone in west Toledo around 12:30 a.m. 

The vehicle was severely damaged. 

The number of passengers in the car and if there were any injuries are unknown.

