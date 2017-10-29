Four people make it out safely after house goes up in flames

A family's house went up in flames early Sunday morning in north Toledo.

The fire happened on E Street near Central Avenue around 4 a.m.

Police said the fire started in the basement and moved up to the ground floor with significant damage.

Four people were inside the house at the time but were able it make outside safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

