Ohio man pleads guilty to raping woman, young daughter

An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to raping a young girl and her mother who prosecutors say dismissed her daughter's complaint about being sexually abused and was then raped by the same man several months later.

The Zanesville Times Recorder reports 34-year-old Sean Payton, of Zanesville, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of rape.

A Muskingum County prosecutor says a 10-year-old girl asked a neighbor in June to convince her mother that Payton had sexually abused her after the mother refused to believe her.

Assistant Prosecutor John Litle said the mother didn't call police but the neighbor did, prompting an investigation. Litle says Payton raped the mother in August while her daughter's rape was being investigated.

Payton was indicted Wednesday. Court records don't indicate whether he has an attorney.

Information from: Times Recorder, http://www.zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

