Friends, family raise money for Toledo man, diagnosed with rare pancreatic cancer

Kyle Tarry, from west Toledo, learned on Saturday how much friends and family love him.

Last December, Kyle was diagnosed with a rare form of pancreatic cancer.

He's since undergone eighteen surgeries and now is in the Cleveland Clinic recovering, awaiting another surgery, followed by therapy.

On Saturday night, a fundraiser was held for Kyle and his wife Kelly at the Bunker Event Center in Holland on Eber Road.

There was food, music, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

Money raised will go toward non-surgical out of pocket expenses.

"The prognosis is good. It's just going to be long; a very long, long recovery. So we're still looking at another year,” said Kyle’s parents Karen and Don Weigel.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up in Kyle's name.

Kyle’s wife Kelly works at WTOL 11 in the engineering department.

