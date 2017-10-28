Former Toledo Mayor Finkbeiner endorses Paula Hicks-Hudson

Former Toledo Mayor Carty Finkbeiner announced that he is endorsing Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson for re-election on Saturday.

Finkbeiner says he thinks she has earned a chance to continue on as mayor because the city is enjoying a renewed momentum of economic development.

Finkbeiner credits the mayor with helping to nurture that growth and an improved reputation as a city that is up and coming.

Finkbeiner joined union and community leaders in making his endorsement.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.