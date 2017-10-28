BGSU robotics competition engendering love of science, engineering

It's a competition more about brains than athletics.

It’s the Bowling Green State University BEST Robotics competition, held Saturday at the Stroh Center.

BEST stands for Boosting Engineering Science and Technology.

“It’s a great environment and lots of people cheering other people on. Lots of good positives,” said student Kyle Herold.

Eighteen high school teams were here for the competition, which had a fire safety theme.

The teams designed and built a prototype robot to rescue a fire mannequin, contain dangerous chemicals and extinguish flames.

It had to be done in three minutes.

Teamwork was critical.

“Everybody has got to be on the same page otherwise everything is going to fall apart,” said student Mason Klaus.

A robot scores points by performing each objective.

The faster the accomplishment the higher the score.

The goal of BEST is to help students decide on career choices in science, technology, math and engineering.

“It teaches us a lot about the different design processes and applications of things in the engineering world," said student Cam Dillon.

The winning team advances to Fargo, North Dakota where the Super Bowl of robotics will be held.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.











