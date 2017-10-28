One-minute survey can help guide future of Wood County Park District

It’s only going to take you a minute to help the Wood County Park District plan the future of the park system.

Wood County residents are being asked to take an online survey through November 5 that will ask them about their experience with the parks and park programs.

You can take the survey by visiting this link.

Answers to the survey are completely anonymous.

The Wood County Park District has twenty parks and nature preserves in the county that provide environmental stewardship and outdoor recreational opportunities.

They also sponsor educational programs.

The survey was created by a Environmental Management graduate class at BGSU.

