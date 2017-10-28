City of Toledo releases leaf collection pickup schedule

It’s that time of year again. Wrestling an endless barrage of leaves to the curb while fighting the wind and cold (and sometimes rain or snow) before the city comes to take them away.

To help make sure you are done in time, the city has released its schedule of pickup times and starts Monday, October 30 for streets in the 43613 Zip Code.

You can also sign up to receive text alerts to let you know when crews are on the way.

The city has provided this list of reminders for citizens.

Watch for signs posted in their neighborhoods the weekend before their collections begin

Conform to the collection schedule to enable the city to provide this service as efficiently as possible

Rake correctly based on whether streets have curbs or not

Track leaf collection progress on the City of Toledo website (with updates to the attached schedule as available)

The city asks that you don’t dump leaves in streams or creeks or place leaves over storm inlets.

Leaves, grass and plant material should be raked to the lawn edge on uncurbed streets or just over the curb on residential streets not more than two days before the scheduled date of leaf pick-up.

Material in plastic bags will not be picked up.

Grass and plant material may be mixed with leaves, however piles with branches, twigs, shrubs and garbage mixed in with the leaves will not be picked up.

You can also sign up to receive text alerts to provide advance leaf pickup notification

The city will also be releasing “Leaf Briefs” every Friday as conditions change.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.