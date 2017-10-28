Perrysburg Twp. Police arrest man for overnight assault - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg Twp. Police arrest man for overnight assault

Bryan J. Laas (Source: Perrysburg Twp. Police) Bryan J. Laas (Source: Perrysburg Twp. Police)
PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

The Perrysburg Township Police Department has detained a man accused of Felonious Assault on Saturday.

According to police, 52-year-old Bryan J. Laas assaulted a 47-year-old woman overnight.

The assault was reported around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly