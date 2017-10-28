Toledo Fire and Recovery searching for man in Maumee River

A search and recovery is being performed under the DiSalle I-75 bridge in the Maumee River.

What began as a race to save a man's life on the Maumee River, turned into a recovery effort to find his body.



"We got the call for a witnessed jumper off the Disalle Bridge. Apparently the person jumped where the Southbound lanes were,” said TFD Battalion Fire Chief Bryan Byrd.

Dive teams from Toledo Fire and Rescue rushed to the area below the bridge, spending more than an hour looking for the man believed to be in his 20s.

Crews were unable to find any sign of him, even with the help of a Coast Guard helicopter.

At this time, fire officials say there is little possibility that he could have survived the chilly water or have made it to shore.

Crews will keep looking for the body for several days.

The call for the search was reported around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Some northbound lanes of I-75 were detoured due to rescue crew equipment.

