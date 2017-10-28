Car crashes into ditch near Maumee River Bridge

Maumee Police are blaming slick roads for causing a car to crash into a ditch Saturday morning.

The crash happened on southbound I-475 just before the Maumee River Bridge around 3 a.m.

Police said the wet roads made the driver lose control of the vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the crash.

