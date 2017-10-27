Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Week 10 Finals - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Week 10 Finals

Week 10 Finals

Van Buren 59

Arcadia 0

Swanton 33

Archbold 27

Napoleon (MI) 7

Blissfield 13

Evergreen 0

Bryan 35

Lima Senior 7

Clay 20

Hudson 28

Clinton 6

Bellevue 33

Clyde 14

Toledo Christian 12

Danbury 34

Lake 0

Eastwood 30

Holgate 14

Edgerton 37

Mohawk 44

Edon 14

St. Francis 21

Fremont Ross 7

Fostoria 21

Genoa 49

Hilltop 0

Gibsonburg 35

Ayersville 12

Hicksville 19

Denby 20

Ida 22

Margaretta 14

Lakota 7

Arlington 12

Leipsic 6

Patrick Henry 20

Liberty Center 27

McComb 0

Liberty-Benton 26

Perrysburg 14

Maumee 27

Bowling Green 19

Napoleon 7

Montpelier 38

Northwood 69

Columbian 14

Norwalk 20

Rossford 0

Otsego 34

Cardinal Stritch 0

Ottawa Hills 41

Cory-Rawson 12

Pandora-Gilboa 54

Sandusky 40

Perkins 9

Oak Harbor 17

Port Clinton 7

Hopewell-Loudon 12

Riverdale 6

Northview 19

Southview 7

Anthony Wayne 35

Springfield 0

Central Catholic 6

St. John’s 13

Morenci 6

Summerfield 14

East Lansing 35

Tecumseh 7

Wayne Trace 0

Tinora 15

North Baltimore 46

Vanlue 12

Lenawee Christian 6

Whiteford 61

Findlay 14

Whitmer 49

Calvert 41

Willard 14

Elmwood 22

Woodmore 31

Start 23

Woodward 22

